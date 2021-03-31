Scottsboro Mayor delivers virtual State of the City Address

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - New houses and better roads are the primary goals for Scottsboro city leaders.
The price of the pandemic has impacted many city revenues and local economies across the country. In Scottsboro, Mayor Jim McCamy said the city’s financial health is not a concern.
“Considering the pandemic issues of the past year we have remained solid. The total budgeted revenue for FY21 is $22.79 million. Major contributors to this revenue is sales tax of 45.44 percent, followed by property tax, business license, TVA tax, county designated sales tax and garbage collections,” said McCamy.
The mayor wants to use the city’s financial position to address lingering roadwork and paving issues. In November, McCamy developed a 5-year resurfacing plan.
“The city council is fully engaged in supporting this effort and has budgeted $200,000 for resurfacing in Scottsboro. We have some 399 streets that cover about 180 miles and that’s significant for this area,” said McCamy.
McCamy said bids for repairing some of the worst streets will begin on April 8th.
He hopes newly resurfaced roads will pave the way to more growth in the city. City leaders are meeting with realtors to discuss how Scottsboro can attract more neighborhoods and housing opportunities.
Right now, there are only 51 listed homes for sale in Jackson County and 17 in Scottsboro. That creates a problem for individuals who are wanting to live here and it’s obviously a sellers’ market.
McCamy said Scottsboro is in a prime position to capitalize on the growth of neighboring Madison County as North Alabama begins adding more jobs.
