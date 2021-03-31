Muscle Shoals city council updates magistrate job description

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - City council members revised job descriptions for the court magistrate in which they are seeking to fill a position that was vacated earlier this year.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, City Clerk Ricky Williams said the city has two magistrates, who are supervised by the municipal court clerk. One is a court clerk magistrate who has some additional managerial duties.
Magistrates are responsible for issuing warrants and court summonses to setting bonds and processing court paperwork. After the previous court magistrate left the position, the city could not find applicants who held the certified municipal magistrate designation.
While a certified candidate is preferred, the city will also consider someone who has worked as a district magistrate for at least five years.
