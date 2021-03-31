Luxury apartment complex in the works at Town Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - More luxury, mixed-use apartments are in the works for the Town Madison Development.
According to our news partners at the Huntsville-Business Journal, the apartments will sit on a little over 13-acres of land in the commons area.
Leaders with the project said they were attracted to this location by Madison’s mix of high-tech, service businesses, retail stores and its proximity to Huntsville International Airport.
Jim Borders, the President and CEO of Novare Group is the developer of the new living space.
“We are an easy commute of 15 minutes or less to all the area’s major employers including Intergraph, Redstone Arsenal, Cummings Research Park and others,” Borders said.
However, this build is getting mixed results.
Madison resident Jocelyn Broer said she’s on the fence.
“I love that there’s mixed use some live work spaces so I am happy about that,” she said. “I always worry though of anything that could involve children and overwhelming our already overwhelmed public school system here.”
Construction for this apartment complex is expected to start in April and should open by summer 2022.
