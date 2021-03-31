Man facing multiple charges after pointing rifle at deputies, bystanders

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One man is in the Lawrence County Jail after deputies say he attempted to kick down someone’s door and later returned, armed with a rifle.
Deputies received a call just before 9 a.m. from a resident saying a man came to the door claiming someone was after him with a gun. However, deputies say the man fled on foot before they arrived. This happened County Road 327 in East Lawrence.
A second call came in reporting a man tried to kick down a door of a home on County Road 554, but the man left after the homeowner confronted him.
But when he took off, the suspect left the car he was driving at that home on Country Road 554. The car was determined to be stolen out of Hartselle.
Deputies say the man who was at both homes was 33-year-old Justin Cody Cartee of Trinity.
After about an hour long search around the area, Cartee returned on foot to the home where he attempted to kick down the door.
Deputies say he returned with a rifle in hand, and began pointing it at people nearby as well as the deputies themselves.
Deputies were able to move the citizens nearby to a safe location and stayed in-between them and the gunman.
At first, the suspect refused multiple commands to drop the rifle, but did lower it, according to authorities on the scene. However, as additional deputies arrived and confronted the man, they say he placed the rifle on the ground and followed commands.
Cartee was taken into custody and transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
Cartee is charged with the following:
- Attempted Burglary in the first degree
- Terroristic Threat
- Receiving Stolen Property in the first degree
- Domestic Violence Menacing
- Menacing
- Reckless Endangerment (x 2)
Officials also say Cartee has an outstanding probation violation warrant out of Morgan County.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.