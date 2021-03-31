Madison City Middle School groundbreaking ceremony

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Attention parents in Madison City! Next year, you’ll have a new middle school for your children to attend.
Construction is underway for Journey Middle School, located next to the Madison City district office on Celtic Drive.
Building the school comes with a big price tag, more than $51 million.
Although Tuesday was the official groundbreaking ceremony, construction started a couple months ago to build the future 170,000 square foot middle school.
“By adding this footprint of a middle school, we lessen the enrollment of the other two and we have more opportunities I believe to give individualized instruction and to give more kids the opportunity to explore new ideas and challenges and academics and extracurricular activities,” said Superintendent Ed Nichols.
The cranes and tractors would not be moving dirt if it wasn’t for the taxpayers who agreed to pay for the new school by increasing taxes.
“It means success and success in a plan. A plan that the community bought into and invested in themselves. So we will continue to manage our growth and have the stellar education in the city of Madison that everybody comes here for and is excited for,” said Madison Mayor Paul Finley.
When complete, this will be the third middle school in Madison City’s School District and there will be room for 1,200 students.
The future school will also be unique.
“This will be the only middle school that we have that will share students when they leave here to both high schools,” said Nichols.
Madison City School Superintendent Ed Nichols says every year the district adds about 400-500 students, so they’re anxiously waiting for this project to open its doors in the fall of 2022.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.