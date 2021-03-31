LifeSouth opens new Madison location, hosts Giving on Good Friday Blood Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - LifeSouth is opening a second location in Madison and the organization is hosting a grand opening blood drive on Good Friday!
The new LifeSouth center is located at 12060 County Line Road Suite F in Madison. The Good Friday blood drive is on April 2, from 10:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.
With recent storms sweeping through Alabama and COVID-19, LifeSouth was placed on Emergency Appeal, meaning there is a less than two-day blood supply on the shelves in local hospitals.
“There is no doubt we have struggled with blood donation recently,” Kami May, District Community Development Coordinator said.
May says the new center will provide blood products to Huntsville Hospital, Madison Hospital, Crestwood Medical Center, and Athens-Limestone Hospital.
LifeSouth will be following all CDC, state, and city regulations as it pertains to COVID-19.
