Guntersville Police Department will use new mapping tool

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Guntersville Police Department are deploying a new tool to help record, solve and speed up traffic accident investigations.
Police officers are often the first to arrive on the scene of a traffic accident. Compiling an accurate report from the pile of mashed metals and debris can be challenging.
That’s why the Guntersville Police Department spent $70,000 on its new Faro Focus mapping tool.
”With the new software, it uses a rotating laser that shoots between 55 and 60 million points a minute to create a 3D image of the scene and to create a more readily available measurement,” said Patrol Lieutenant Josh Case.
Previously, mapping an accident required one officer to use a pole while a second person used a device to mark exact measurements and positions. The manual work could take six to eight hours.
Case said the new software can record information in 30 minutes.
”With that becomes a stoppage in traffic and when you stop in a highway like US Highway 431, traffic backs up very quickly and can cause secondary impacts and dangers to the public,” said Case.
Most importantly, 3D images and data from wrecks can be stored, which Case said can be a valuable asset in court.
