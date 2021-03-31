Flooding reports in multiple areas across the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents in multiple areas of the Tennessee Valley are experiencing flooding conditions on Wednesday morning.
- The National Weather Service issued a flood warning in Colbert County at 7:30 a.m. See the details in the above tweet.
- A flooding weather alert was issued for DeKalb County around 4 a.m. No active alerts are listed following the previous alert.
Southeast Madison County is included in a Flash Flood Warning issued at 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday. Owens Cross Roads and New Hope are included in this area.
Northwest Marshall County is included in the Flash Flood Warning in the above tweet found under Madison County. The area includes Union Grove and Grant.
- 8th Street between Danville Road SW and 5th Avenue SW
- Church Street near 6th Avenue
- The eastern portion of the county is within a Flash Flood Warning area. Eva is included in this area.
- Fayetteville City Schools closed at 9 a.m. on Wednesday due to flooding conditions
- Lincoln County Schools initially delayed two hours on Wednesday morning. Schools are now closed for the day due to flooding conditions.
- See flooding at Stone Bridge Memorial Park in Fayetteville below:
Check this story throughout the day for new flooding updates.
