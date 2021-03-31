Drake State offers free construction classes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re looking to work on a construction site but don’t have the training to get there, listen up!
Drake State Community and Technical College is hosting a free eight-week commercial construction training program to help those looking for work.
Students will learn how to read blueprints, do construction math and learn basic construction techniques including plumbing and electrical.
The Director of Workforce Development Bob Grissim said there’s a tremendous need for all types of construction trades.
”The past year has created a lot of challenges for everyone from different walks of life, so this is the field that is considered an essential type field so you are pretty much going to have a job if you do the right thing,” Grissim said.
If you are interested, Grissim said you must start the application process by Wednesday, March 31.
The class starts Monday.
For more information, or to apply, visit the Drake State website.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.