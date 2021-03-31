Deputies charge two people in connection to meth labs in DeKalb County

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - DeKalb County deputies say they busted two meth labs in March.
Kyla Marie Dabbs and Jody Daniel Phillips were arrested in the sting.
DeKalb County Narcotics Agents say they stopped the two in a vehicle on County Road 121 in the Blake Community.
That’s after receiving numerous complaints about possible drug activity.
Agents say that’s when they found heroin and marijuana in the car.
Agents then discovered two meth labs in the house the car was leaving. They found 33 grams of meth, items used to make meth, two firearms and other drug paraphernalia.
Dabbs was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana in the 2nd degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Phillips was charged with manufacturing of controlled substance in the 1st degree, trafficking in any illegal drug, manufacturing drug paraphernalia and carrying pistol unlawfully.
Deputies say this case is still under investigation and more charges are possible.
