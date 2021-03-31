Car crashes into Florence home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence Police are investigating how a car ended up inside someone’s house last night.
This happened Tuesday night on Colonial Drive in Florence. WAFF 48 spoke to the homeowner about the crash, who says just seconds before the accident, he was outside waiting for a package.
“When I glanced and saw that it wasn’t there, I turned and went back to go sit down at the table and I heard this big crash and I thought the house was going to fall in at first, but anyway it was just a car and my sons bedroom,” said homeowner, Bill Willard.
Officials said no injuries were reported.
As of now, the cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.