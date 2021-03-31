Calhoun Community College to host spring drive-thru college fair

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Calhoun Community College and the Alabama Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Office have partnered to host their Annual Spring College Fair. However, students should expect this event to look different this year.
The drive-thru style event will be held on April 6 at 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Guest can drive to the parking lot of Calhoun’s math, science and CIS building.
According to Doug Brazier, Calhoun Workforce Solutions Business Developer and ALACRAO District 9 Coordinator, Over 50 colleges from across the region will be present at this year’s college fair.
Once participants arrive to the fair, they will scan a QR code, enter their contact information and select which schools they would like to receive additional information. Once those selections are made, participants will drive-thru and collect the requested information without having to leave their vehicles.
“We are encouraging individuals who are interested in attending college to attend this event as it may be the only opportunity to speak with various institutions across the region in this setting as in-person college fairs are on pause at the moment due to the pandemic,” added Brazier.
Colleges such as Calhoun, The University of Alabama, Alabama A & M University, Auburn University, Mississippi State University, University of West Georgia, Virginia Military Institute, Jacksonville State University, Eastern Kentucky University and many more will be in attendance.
“ALACRAO is sponsoring 10 drive-thru college fairs throughout its member districts,” commented Jade Chappell, Calhoun Advisor and ALACRAO Vice President of Communications. “The organization’s main goal is to offer a safe alternative to its traditional college fairs, while providing students with the information necessary to get started on their collegiate journey,” added Chappell.
To learn more about the upcoming fair and to review the list of college participants, Click here.
