Calhoun Community College distributing $5.3 million to students in stimulus payments

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you are a student looking to be “where the money resides,” this story is for you. Calhoun Community College is giving out over $5 million to students taking credit hour classes this spring.
Students who are enrolled in the spring 2021 semester and qualify under the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act will receive a stimulus payment.
High school students taking classes at Calhoun through the Dual Enrollment Program can also qualify to receive payments. The payments will range from approximately $500 to $1000.
The college stated that Calhoun will use existing spring 2021 enrollment information to determine who qualifies. However, students should respond to the email they receive from Calhoun and BankMobile explaining the stimulus payment details.
“We are excited to do this for our students. We know many of them have suffered hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The stimulus check allocations will help students recoup some of their losses during the pandemic. Students who were enrolled for the spring semester are investing in their futures and we’re excited to invest back in them,” commented Dr. Joe Burke, Calhoun Interim President.
“Research tells us the more you learn, the more you earn. It is a good day when Calhoun can invest in student learning and we are doing just that. We hope students will consider using the payments to continue their studies for the summer semester or this fall,” commented Dr. Alan Stephenson, Calhoun Vice President of Academics.
