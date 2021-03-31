Bulldogs deal with postponement again

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M’s football program has gone through a ton this Spring Season and rightfully so. The Bulldogs football team has played just one contest this Spring. The latest postponement, from Prairie View this Saturday.
COVID-19 issues within the Prairie View program the reason behind the second postponement between SWAC league members. Head Coach Connell Maynor and his program go another week without competing.
“Same ol’ same ol’ for us so far,” Alabama A&M Head Coach Connell Maynor said. “Very disappointing. Guys were excited about playing. We were gonna actually get on the plane and fly to Houston, so it was very deflating, disappointing when we found out. It is what it is, we’ve been through it before, we gotta control what we can control.”
The Bulldogs did try to reach out to other teams that had an open date across College Football.
“We tried to call Texas Southern to play, we thought that it would be an excellent opportunity. They were supposed to play Grambling this weekend at home, and we were supposed to go play Prairie View in Texas. So, Prairie View can’t play, Grambling can’t play, so it just seems liked a no brainer to me. So, we fly over to play Texas Southern, they said they didn’t have time to prepare.”
The Bulldogs next potential matchup could occur April 10th against Jackson State and first year Head Coach Deion Sanders. The game is scheduled to be shown live on ESPN at 2PM.
