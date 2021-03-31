Afternoon Forecast for your Wednesday

Showers still expected going into your Wednesday afternoon. Lighter than this morning, but the threat for flooding still lingers.
Temperatures will steadily fall for the next few hours, and by 4pm the 40s are looking likely.
Things will begin to dry up as we head past sunset with lingering clouds. Skies will eventually clear for the overnight and we will dip into the lower 30s. Patchy frost is possible tomorrow making it a good idea to cover any outdoor plants tonight. It may also be a good idea to make room for any outdoor plants inside, because you may need to bring them in later this week due to a freeze.
The cold trend continues thanks to a strong cold front that passed through, with temperatures struggling until the next week.
For those celebrating Easter this year… The upper 60s, sunny and mild… perfect for your holiday.
The extended forecast looks hopeful for those tired of rain and storms with sunshine and eventually the 70s moving back into the forecast.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.