ADPH hopes to increase vaccine equity with Russellville mass vaccination clinic

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - While in Russellville, you’re likely to hear Latino music or see many Latino owned businesses.
That’s because nearly 37 percent of Russellville’s population is Spanish speaking.
Tomorrow, a mass vaccination site is set to start in Russellville and Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said this is just another way to increase vaccine equity.
“This effort by the hospitals is just another way to reach all persons in the community, but also reach persons of Hispanic ethnicities and ensure they have an opportunity to be vaccinated as well,” said Dr. Landers.
The Latino community has been hit hard by the pandemic. According to the CDC they are two times more likely to die by the virus.
“The most important aspect of this is to reach out not only within the community of persons who speak English but also to the persons in the Latino community who speak English and Spanish and can inform their friends and neighbors of this effort,” said Dr. Landers.
The clinics are held by Russellville, Helen Keller, and Red Bay Hospitals in collaboration with ADPH. Helen Keller officials said there will be translators on site to help those with a language barrier.
The vaccines will be given at Calvary Baptist Church in Russellville.
You can find more information, or sign up for an appointment here.
