Women 4 Women OBGYN: COVID-19 vaccine antibodies can be transferred to baby from mother

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Should I get the vaccine or not?
As more and more Alabamians become eligible for the vaccine, that is the question many are asking themselves.
Pregnant women included.
We wanted to find out what the experts in North Alabama have to say about expectant mothers getting the shot.
Getting a vaccine is already a personal decision, but expectant mothers are deciding for more than just themselves.
“I have a few clients that are like, I’m not getting it, ever. But I’d say the majority are going to try and wait until after the baby is born,” Tracy Abney said.
Doula and owner of Rocket City Doulas, Tracy Abney says there’s still a lot of hesitancy among pregnant women.
But not with Courtney Tritt. She is 28 weeks pregnant and has received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
She tells us she would have gotten the vaccine even if she wasn’t training to become a nurse practitioner.
“When there are a panel of people who are way smarter than you, way invested in the science behind it, give their recommendation, I think it’s wise to listen to the CDC. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, they gave their recommendation for pregnancy,” she explained.
Dr. Katie Harkess, an OBGYN at Women 4 Women says since pregnant women are much more likely to be sent to the ICU when positive with COVID-19, getting the vaccine is wise.
“We definitely know that there can be a much higher risk situation if a pregnant woman is to get COVID as she is naturally immuno-compromised,” Dr. Harkess said.
Not only that, but Dr. Harkess says getting the vaccine likely will protect more than just yourself.
“The first case report just came out several weeks ago of a pregnant healthcare worker who got the vaccine at 36 weeks, no history of COVID at all prior to getting her vaccine, and they were able to detect the antibodies in the baby’s umbilical cord. So that is contributing to the growing evidence that the antibodies can be transmitted in the placenta, through the vaccine to protect those unborn babies,” Dr. Harkess said.
Dr. Harkess says studies also show vaccinated mothers can pass antibodies to their babies while breast feeding. She encourages any women with question to reach out to their provider.
