Warm & breezy for Tuesday with storms & heavy rain back overnight

A line of showers and storms will begin to push through the Valley from the west as we move into the early morning hours Wednesday, and with it brings the threat of more flooding. Some storms may be strong, bringing damaging straight-line wind gusts of 45 mph. However, I believe the greater threat will be the rainfall and flash flooding. Rain totals will be between 1 to 3 inches for some spots, which will lead to more flooding after all the rain we have seen the last two weeks. Behind the cold front our temperatures will be much colder. Frost is likely early Thursday with freezing temperatures Friday morning. We may even reach the 20s in most areas Friday morning. Thursday’s afternoon temps will struggle to reach the low 50s in some spots despite plenty of sunshine. Easter Weekend is looking beautiful for now. Temperatures into the mid to upper 60s and low 70s and sunshine all weekend long.