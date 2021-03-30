WAFF 48 earns 3 Alabama Broadcasters Association awards for 2020 coverage

WAFF takes home 3 ABBY awards for 2020 (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 30, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 1:48 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The WAFF 48 team was awarded three Alabama Broadcasters Association ABBY Awards on Monday.

Congratulations to the following team members recognized with 2021 awards for great work throughout 2020:

2021 Award for General Assignment Reporting

WAFF’s Caroline Klapp received the award for her work on “Alabama’s Only Certified Sketch Artist”

2021 Award for Best Public Service Announcement

WAFF’s Derek McClanahan, Patrick Akers and Mark Strand took the award for the group’s work on “Light it Up for Tennessee Valley Health Care Workers”

2021 Award for Top Station Promotion

WAFF’s Derek McClanahan walked away with a second honor for his work on “Easter Sunday Tornado Promo”

Congratulations again to Caroline Klapp, Derek McClanahan, Patrick Akers, Mark Strand and the entire WAFF 48 Team!

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.