WAFF 48 earns 3 Alabama Broadcasters Association awards for 2020 coverage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The WAFF 48 team was awarded three Alabama Broadcasters Association ABBY Awards on Monday.
Congratulations to the following team members recognized with 2021 awards for great work throughout 2020:
WAFF’s Caroline Klapp received the award for her work on “Alabama’s Only Certified Sketch Artist”
WAFF’s Derek McClanahan, Patrick Akers and Mark Strand took the award for the group’s work on “Light it Up for Tennessee Valley Health Care Workers”
WAFF’s Derek McClanahan walked away with a second honor for his work on “Easter Sunday Tornado Promo”
Congratulations again to Caroline Klapp, Derek McClanahan, Patrick Akers, Mark Strand and the entire WAFF 48 Team!
