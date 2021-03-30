Unemployment drops to pre-pandemic levels in the Shoals

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -The unemployment rate in the Shoals is back to where it was before the COVID-19 pandemic shocked the job market.
The unemployment rate has fallen back to 3.3% for the Shoals Metropolitan Statistical Area, according to February data from the Alabama Department of Industrial Relations.
Kevin Jackson, President of Shoals Economic Development Authority, is crediting local companies’ commitment to their employees and the employees being incredible workers.
Jackson said the bounce back is evidence of a strong economic base.
Back in April of 2020, unemployment reached over 15%, representing almost 10,000 unemployed members in the Shoals workforce.
The latest unemployment rate represents just over 2,000 residents.
“Our mission as an organization is to keep bringing high-quality jobs and give people the opportunity for jobs,” says Jackson.
The 3.3% unemployment rate in the Shoals is tied for the fourth-lowest unemployment rate in the state. Decatur and Huntsville are tied for the lowest with 2.7%, and Mobile the highest at 5.7%.
