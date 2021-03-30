Investigation underway in Decatur following early morning shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police responded to a shooting early Tuesday morning at the La Quinta Inn in Decatur.
Officers said they located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 2:18 a.m. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries, according to APD.
After further investigation, officers determined the incident initially occurred at Wilson Morgan Park.
Decatur police believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no perceived threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing at this time
