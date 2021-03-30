Point Mallard Water Park hiring for summer

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - If you are looking for a summer job, Point Mallard is ready to hire you!
The water park is looking to fill all positions including lifeguards, concessions, maintenance and cashiers.
Last year the park was closed due to the pandemic. Now, they’re back and ready to celebrate their 50th birthday!
Point Mallard employees can enjoy free admission to the park, a flexible work schedule and pay starting at $9 and hour.
To apply you must be 16 years or older.
Head to the Point Mallard website to find more information, or to apply.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.