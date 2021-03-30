North Alabama represented on All-State teams

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Sports Writers Association announced All State teams and Coaches of the year in the State, North Alabama well represented on First, Second, Third and Honorable Mention teams, while area coaches won Coach of the Year Awards throughout the 7 classifications within the Alabama High School Athletic Associations.
Girls
7A
Kennedy Langham-Sparkman, So., G, 5-7
6A
Masyn Marchbanks-Hartselle
Sara Puckett-Muscle Shoals
Samiya Steele-Hazel Green
Caroline Bachus-Athens
Grace Watson-Hazel Green
Libby Privett-Madison Academy
Lillyanna Cartee-Hartselle
5A
Saniah Parker-Mae Jemison
Jirah Rogers-East Limestone
Sadie Thompson-Lawrence County
Olivia Vandergriff-Guntersville
4A
Brooke Jones-Rogers
Jenna Walker-Priceville
Madie Krieger-Rogers,
Chloe Siegel-Deshler
Coach of The Year
Blake Prestage, Rogers
3A
Kenadie Lee-Sylvania
Ruthie Smith-Lauderdale County
Tyla Tatum-Collinsville
Coach of the Year
Kyle Finch- Sylvania
2A
Molly Heard-Pisgah
Kamie Kirk-Hatton
Kallie Tinker-Pisgah
Josie Harville-Hatton
Lanie Henderson- Sand Rock
Coach of the Year
Carey Ellison-Pisgah
1A
Gracie Stucky-Skyline
Gracie Rowell-Skyline
Boys
7A
Luke Guyette-Huntsville
Calen Lightford-Sparkman
Trinity Bell-Albertville
Jalen Jackson-Bob Jones
6A
BJ Harris-Scottsboro
Brody Peebles-Hartselle
Jalon Chapman-Buckhorn
Tyre Patterson-Athens
5A
Kaleb Brown-Lee
Taye Fields-Lee
Chandler Dyas-Russellville
Coach of the Year
Greg Brown-Lee
4A
River Helms-West Limestone
Kyler Murks- Brooks
Carson Muse-West Morgan
3A
Parker Godwin-Fyffe
Cole Millican-Plainview
Brody Dalton-Fyffe
Eric Fuqua-Lauderdale Co
Luke Smith, Plainview
Micah Johnson- Fyffe
K.J. Melson- Danville
Coach of the Year
Neal Thrash, Fyffe
2A
Ridge Harrison-Hatton
Russ Marr, North Sand Mountain
Luke Maples-North Sand Mountain
Garyn Sharpe-Sand Rock
Braden Ray-Red Bay
1A
Will Bonner-Belgreen
Brayden Kyle-Decatur Heritage
Weston Avans- Skyline
Jackson Peek-Woodville
Clay Smith-Decatur Heritage
Isaiah Matthews-Whitesburg Christian
