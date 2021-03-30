North Alabama represented on All-State teams

ASWA announce boys, girls All-State Basketball teams, Coaches of the Year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Sports Writers Association announced All State teams and Coaches of the year in the State, North Alabama well represented on First, Second, Third and Honorable Mention teams, while area coaches won Coach of the Year Awards throughout the 7 classifications within the Alabama High School Athletic Associations.

Girls

7A

Kennedy Langham-Sparkman, So., G, 5-7

6A

Masyn Marchbanks-Hartselle

Sara Puckett-Muscle Shoals

Samiya Steele-Hazel Green

Caroline Bachus-Athens

Grace Watson-Hazel Green

Libby Privett-Madison Academy

Lillyanna Cartee-Hartselle

5A

Saniah Parker-Mae Jemison

Jirah Rogers-East Limestone

Sadie Thompson-Lawrence County

Olivia Vandergriff-Guntersville

4A

Brooke Jones-Rogers

Jenna Walker-Priceville

Madie Krieger-Rogers,

Chloe Siegel-Deshler

Coach of The Year

Blake Prestage, Rogers

3A

Kenadie Lee-Sylvania

Ruthie Smith-Lauderdale County

Tyla Tatum-Collinsville

Coach of the Year

Kyle Finch- Sylvania

2A

Molly Heard-Pisgah

Kamie Kirk-Hatton

Kallie Tinker-Pisgah

Josie Harville-Hatton

Lanie Henderson- Sand Rock

Coach of the Year

Carey Ellison-Pisgah

1A

Gracie Stucky-Skyline

Gracie Rowell-Skyline

Boys

7A

Luke Guyette-Huntsville

Calen Lightford-Sparkman

Trinity Bell-Albertville

Jalen Jackson-Bob Jones

6A

BJ Harris-Scottsboro

Brody Peebles-Hartselle

Jalon Chapman-Buckhorn

Tyre Patterson-Athens

5A

Kaleb Brown-Lee

Taye Fields-Lee

Chandler Dyas-Russellville

Coach of the Year

Greg Brown-Lee

4A

River Helms-West Limestone

Kyler Murks- Brooks

Carson Muse-West Morgan

3A

Parker Godwin-Fyffe

Cole Millican-Plainview

Brody Dalton-Fyffe

Eric Fuqua-Lauderdale Co

Luke Smith, Plainview

Micah Johnson- Fyffe

K.J. Melson- Danville

Coach of the Year

Neal Thrash, Fyffe

2A

Ridge Harrison-Hatton

Russ Marr, North Sand Mountain

Luke Maples-North Sand Mountain

Garyn Sharpe-Sand Rock

Braden Ray-Red Bay

1A

Will Bonner-Belgreen

Brayden Kyle-Decatur Heritage

Weston Avans- Skyline

Jackson Peek-Woodville

Clay Smith-Decatur Heritage

Isaiah Matthews-Whitesburg Christian

