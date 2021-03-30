Marshall County receives $600,000 to help local organizations impacted by pandemic

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Federal Funding is on its way to help local organizations impacted by the pandemic in Marshall County.
Marshall County Christian Services has served more than 900 families with food and clothes since the start of the pandemic. But Executive Director Linda Henry said Marshall County’s elderly need help too.
“They were afraid to get out, they didn’t drive or for whatever the reason might be, and they were not coming. We realized that and so we started making some phone calls from our records and that’s what we were told. They were afraid, but needed some food,” said Henry.
Now thanks to a $40,000 grant, the group will be able to expand its services.
This is part of a larger, $600,000 grant announced by county leaders.
“All of these programs I just mentioned have been impacted by COVID and so these services are really to address what is going in our community, plus the past year with COVID,” said Anita McBurnett, Marshall County EMA Director.
Marshall County Christian Services will use its portion to hire someone to deliver food and visit with elderly folks who are in need.
Henry said she is thankful for the help.
“Being a faith-based ministry also it’s harder, but I’ve said this for 22 years, you can’t out give God. And God has provided all that we have needed throughout the 22 years I have been in this ministry,” said Henry.
Seven other organizations will also be awarded funding in Marshall County:
- Marshall County Homeless Ministries - Construction/renovation of ministry center and provide COVID-19 testing.
- Mountain Lakes Behavioral Healthcare - Provide transportation for clients to appointments.
- Marshall Medical Centers - Van program to transport patients once they leave the hospital.
- Careplus Family Medical - Provide COVID-19 vaccination and education on-site for various industries.
- CASA of Marshall County - Address needs of elderly in the way of food and other services.
- Domestic Violence Crisis Services - Transportation as well as disinfecting products for COVID-19 prevention.
- Marshall County EMA - Purchase three message boards to notify public of vaccination clinic information.
