Man arrested in Florence for stealing a vehicle from local gas station

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department responded to the report of a stolen vehicle at the Quik Stop near Royal Avenue on Monday.
According to officers, the victim stated he went inside the store while leaving his vehicle unlocked and running in the parking lot. As the victim entered the store he noticed a male leaving the store.
When the victim left the store, his car was gone, said FPD. Officers then received information of a matching vehicle driving reckless around Woodland Road.
Authorities tell WAFF the driver struck a light pole and parked vehicle. Officers said when they located the vehicle around Veterans Drive and Cherry Street the driver attempted to elude officers.
Authorities chased the driver through downtown Florence until he struck a curb at the UNA campus. Officers identified the driver of the stolen vehicle as Mathew Burnett.
Burnett was charged with first-degree theft of property, reckless endangerment, drug paraphilia, felony attempt to elude, leaving the scene of an accident, and DUI.
Officers are holding Burnett on a $35,000 bond.
