Lane closure near Bob Wallace and Crestwood Drive on Tuesday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Water Operations will be temporarily closing some roads in Huntsville due to a fire hydrant replacement.
Starting at 8 a.m. the outside westbound lane of Bob Wallace Avenue between the first entrance to Crestwood Drive and the other entrance to Crestwood Drive (loops around to Bob Wallace Avenue) will be temporarily closed, according to HU.
Crews will be working for approximately 4 to 6 hours. HU also asks motorist to avoid this area if possible, however those traveling through this area are asked to do so with extreme caution.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.