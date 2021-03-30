Heavy rainfall and gusty winds expected Wednesday morning

Cloud cover will increase this evening with winds staying breezy out of the south, showers will be come more scattered to numerous in nature before midnight.
Showers and thunderstorms will develop on Wednesday morning as another cold front moves in, locally heavy rainfall of 1″ to 3″ will be the biggest concern but some isolated wind gusts of 30-45 mph cannot be ruled out. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for all counties through Wednesday evening as creeks, stream and rivers are already swollen from recent heavy rainfall.
A blast of colder air comes in after the rain Wednesday with Thursday morning lows dropping into the middle 30s, a frost will be possible for most locations. Thursday should be mainly sunny with highs well below average in the low to mid 50s thanks to chilly northerly breeze. A freeze will be expected on Friday morning with lows dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s, please protect any plants or sensitive vegetation if you got an early start on the growing season.
Friday should be sunny but still cool with temps in the middle 50s. Easter weekend looks to be mostly sunny and dry, highs will be in the middle 60s to low 70s for Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures will be on the warmer side into next week in the low to middle 70s, additional rain and storm chances return by late in the week.
