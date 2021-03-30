Heavy rainfall and gusty winds expected Wednesday morning

A blast of colder air comes in after the rain Wednesday with Thursday morning lows dropping into the middle 30s, a frost will be possible for most locations. Thursday should be mainly sunny with highs well below average in the low to mid 50s thanks to chilly northerly breeze. A freeze will be expected on Friday morning with lows dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s, please protect any plants or sensitive vegetation if you got an early start on the growing season.