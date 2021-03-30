‘Guess you’ve seen the videos on my Facebook page’: Hokes Bluff man arrested for breaching US Capitol in January

Documents say Alford has been charged with several violations, including uttering loud, threatening, or abusive language, or engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct, at any place in the Grounds or in any of the Capitol Buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress or either House of Congress, or the orderly conduct in that building of a hearing before, or any deliberations of, a committee of Congress or either House of Congress; and parade, demonstrate, or picket in any of the Capitol Buildings.