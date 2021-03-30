Gov. Ivey standing by decision to end mask order, despite Biden’s request

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey’s press secretary Gina Maiola said Governor Ivey is not changing her mind on ending Alabama’s mask mandate, despite President Biden’s request.
On Monday, President Biden called on elected officials around the country “to maintain and reinstate the mask mandate.”
Maiola released a statement Monday afternoon while Gov. Ivey was touring parts of Alabama damaged by recent storms.
“As Governor Ivey has previously stated, Alabama’s mask mandate ends April 9,” said Maiola. “We have made progress, and we are moving towards personal responsibility and common sense, not endless government mandates.”
The Governor announced earlier this month the state’s mask mandate will expire on April 9.
The mandate has been in place since July 7, 2020.
