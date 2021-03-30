Former Alabama Shakes drummer arrested for child abuse; attorneys say he is innocent

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Last week the drummer for the Athens-based rock band Alabama Shakes was indicted on a charge of willful abuse of a child - Steven Johnson.
Johnson’s legal team claims anyone linking their client to abuse claims are wrong to do so. They say Johnson is innocent.
Attorneys Nick Lough and Marcus Helstowski are representing Johnson.
They believe the indictment dates back to a spanking of a child that happened over a year ago. Johnson’s team says their client had a hearing last week where they first learned of the child abuse allegations.
They say a Limestone County Circuit Judge still restored his visitation rights, but days later he was arrested.
“Put yourself in those shoes. On Monday he is told you get to go see your children again for the first time basically in a year. He’s ready to go start exercising visitation on Wednesday, he’s ready to go see his kids. And instead of going to see his kids he gets a knock on the door from law enforcement and suddenly he’s slapped in handcuffs and on his way to jail where he’s still sitting right now because he’s on a hold. He can’t even get out,” said Lough.
Johnson’s attorney’s filed a motion for the state to provide a more details on what they believe is a vague indictment. They say all they can do now is wait for their day in court.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.