Cullman Regional launches online appointment scheduling

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - There is now a new way to book your COVID-19 vaccines for those in Cullman County.
Cullman Regional launched an online appointment website so you can set up your vaccine appointment yourself.
Vice President of Marketing Lindsey Dossey said before this launch, they had an online registration wait list.
From there a call center would schedule people on that list during business hours, but now people can schedule their appointments at anytime online.
”We had over 17,000 people on our waitlist and we had been combing through those as quickly as we could and we were looking for a better process both internally and externally,” she said.
Clinic days are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
Appointment slots will open up five days prior. You must have an appointment to receive your vaccine.
Cullman Regional is following the current eligibility protocols set by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
