Construction on new Huntsville Amphitheater going vertical

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Amphitheater is a little less than a year away from a projected opening in April 2022.
Ryan Murphy is the president of Huntsville Venue Group and leading the charge locally.
“We’re definitely in the grind, we’re going vertical,” he said. “There was a lot of time spent getting the site work done, getting the utilities and all the city work done.”
Murphy said when the amphitheater is done, it won’t just be a concert venue, it’ll be a place for the whole community.
“We’re going to have local music events, graduations, civic events, farmers market, night markets, holiday festivals,” Murphy said. “It’s one of those things where a huge part of our programming vision is to have this open year round so you don’t have to drop some major money on a concert to enjoy the amphitheater.”
Murphy said the amphitheater will bring a lot of new opportunities to the people of North Alabama.
“This is just another symbol of how Huntsville is growing and what’s to come, it’s really exciting,” he said.
For the music industry, Murphy said the amphitheater will not only bring in bigger acts, but also help local artists.
“I think it’s huge,” he said. “North Alabama has such a rich, interesting, wonderfully complex music history.”
He said he hopes this will help to develop a lot of people’s talent and help create a larger music industry work force in the area.
The amphitheater is being built in the MidCity District in Huntsville behind the Top Golf and old Madison Square movie theatre.
Murphy said he loves the location, with MidCity being right at the intersection of Highway 72 and Research Park Blvd., he said this can bring all of North Alabama together.
“I really like it because it’s such a great connecting piece between Huntsville and Madison, and even more so out to the Shoals,” Murphy said. “It really shows we want elevate all of North Alabama by doing this, whether that be music, arts or just the community.”
Murphy said completion of the amphitheater is set for April 2022 and the first concerts will happen in May 2022.
He said he’s hoping to have a sort of “open house”, so the public can come and check out the amphitheater when it first opens.
As for when we’ll know what acts will take the stage first at the Huntsville Amphitheatre, Murphy said we should know soon.
“I’m thinking in the next couple of months were going to have some pretty hearty, exciting announcements on what we’re going to be doing in a years time,” he said.
Murphy said they plan to announce the first line up of opening events and concerts in the early summer.
