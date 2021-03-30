Cleanup continues to remove fallen trees outside of Marshall County Courthouse

GUNTERSVILE, Ala. (WAFF) - Broken limbs, uprooted stumps and dirt are all that is left outside of the Marshall County Courthouse.
Sunday’s severe storms uprooted two massive willow trees.
Now, only the stone monuments that stood under those trees remain.
“We were very lucky it didn’t damage the courthouse and both of them blew over towards the monument area. So, we were very lucky considering it could have been a lot of worst of what it was. So, we came in and I want to compliment maintenance crews’ Districts 1, 2,3, 4 all came in and brought their men in,” said Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson.
He said the trees were planted in 1919 and many people are saddened by the loss of the old trees.
“So, it’s about 100 and 200 years old. Of course, anybody that was around even people that was 90-years-old remember those trees. The trees was 7-years-old when they were a kid, so we hated to lose both trees at the same time,” said Hutcheson.
Hutcheson said the commission will work to plant new trees in the Spring.
Around the same time a new fence is scheduled to be installed around the monument.
Hutcheson said he does plan to preserve some of the natural history.
He said pieces of the tree will be used to build a table that will be placed inside the courthouse.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.