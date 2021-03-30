Calhoun Community College announces spring student art show in downtown Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - If you love art, this story is for you. Calhoun Community College announced that one of its most anticipated annual exhibits is back; the Student Art Show Competition!
The show will be held at the Alabama Center for the Arts, Visual Arts Gallery, in downtown Decatur. This event will be held at 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from April 2 through April 13.
According to Kathryn Vaughn, Calhoun Art Instructor, the showcase is held each year and will consist of student paintings, drawings, sculptures, digital imaging and photography, mixed media, pen and ink, ceramics, etc.
Vaughn said some student artwork may be available for purchase or designated as not for sale, but students receive 100% of the artwork sale price.
“Our students are extremely talented and produce such beautiful artwork,” commented Vaughn. “We love hosting events such as these because it allows us to not only showcase our student’s wonderful pieces with the community, but it also provides an opportunity to promote our many arts programs and state-of-the-art facilities in which our students learn,” added Vaughn.
An awards ceremony will be held in the gallery after the competition on Tuesday, April 13, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public.
Click here to learn more about the Calhoun Student Art Show.
