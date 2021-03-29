Tracking more rain and storms for Tuesday night into Wednesday

Skies remain clear overnight with cool low temperature in the low to middle 40s for Tuesday morning.
Clouds will quickly move in for Tuesday with highs reaching the upper 60s to middle 70s, scattered rain will move in for the late evening and overnight. Showers and storms are likely on Wednesday as another cold front moves in, locally heavy rainfall of 1″ to 3″ will be the biggest concern but some isolated gusty winds cannot be ruled out.
A blast of colder air comes in after the rain Wednesday with Thursday morning lows in the middle 30s, a frost will be possible. Thursday should be mainly sunny with highs well below average in the low to mid 50s. A freeze will be likely on Friday morning with lows dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s, please protect any plants or sensitive vegetation if you got an early start on the growing season.
Friday should be sunny but still cool with temps in the middle 50s. Easter weekend looks to be mostly sunny and dry, highs will be in the middle 60s to low 70s for Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures will be on the warmer side into next week in the low to middle 70s.
