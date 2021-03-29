Space Camp sold out; Space & Rocket Center will continue requiring masks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is gearing up for one of its busiest times of year, Space Camp.
Children all over the world will be coming to the Rocket City, but due to social distancing, the spots have been cut in half.
CEO and executive director Dr. Kimberly Robinson tells us they are completely sold out.
Not only that but close to 4,000 students are on a waiting list to get in.
Dr. Robinson says they had to cut their staff by 80 percent last year, due to the pandemic, so it’s been a challenge to get enough people hired and trained in time.
“We don’t want out experience to be dampened any by the situation. We want our kids to have a great time while they’re here and we want them to learn. So at 50 percent capacity we are 100 percent sold out,” Robinson said.
“The second I got home from going to Space Camp this summer I signed up for the next camp because it means so much to me. I am so grateful that I have a spot this year and i think i say every day, I am so, so excited,” says Space Camp returner Kiera Fehr said.
Dr. Robinson says they’ve also decided to continue requiring masks for both Space Camp and the museum goers, even once the state mandate expires.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.