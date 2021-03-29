Shoals nursing home celebrates first time reopening since start of pandemic

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A nursing home in the shoals celebrated the reopening of their center this weekend for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, a 100-year-old resident of Cypress Cove, had the honor of doing the ceremonial cutting of a yellow ribbon during a reopening celebration outside the facility off Alabama Avenue.
Mamie Lansdell said she free at last after being in her room for a year.
Activities Director Amy Hill said the ceremony ushered in visitations from family for the first time since the pandemic forced them to close the facility to visitors on March 11, 2020.
“I’m just happy, laugh, enjoy and love everybody,” Lansdell said. “And I know God’s with me. He’s blessed me all these years.”
Lansdell said the secret to life is a great deal of joy. She will turn 101 this July.
View the full story from our news partners at the Times Daily.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.