Shoals Authority seeking funding for recycling

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Shoals Solid Waste Authority Members approved a resolution asking local governments to provide the equivalent of a $2 per household increase in garbage rates to help fund the county’s voluntary recycling program.
As of now, the program says it will run out of money by July.
Authority members in the Shoals know that people want to recycle and they are going to do everything they can to help them do just that. But, the big question is where is the funding going to come from?
Tom Heflin, the authorities attorney, says the resolution does not require Colbert County Commission or the cities of Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, and Tuscumbia to raise garbage rates.
The money could come from any source the cities and county chooses. There should just be an increase in the monetary value of two dollars per household.
Authority members want the government to act as soon as possible so increases would appear in May’s bill. They are looking to explore a bond issue to fund the program or grand opportunities.
A public hearing indicated that many residents would prefer a hybrid program. This would include voluntary recycling in rural areas while offering curbside pick-up in the cities.
While the additional revenue will allow the program to continue, for now, engineers will be working on a new business plan for the recycling program so hopefully, it will be easier to maintain in the future.
