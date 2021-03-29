Russellville funeral home damaged in storm

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville has major damage, after Saturday night’s storms brought heavy winds.
Bricks were left piled on the ground next to the building, when they were pulled from the side of the building. A fence that surrounded the air conditioning unit is bent over and broken.
The portico and roof also have heavy damage. Parts of the inside of the building were left exposed, and are soaked with water damage. Funeral home officials tell us nobody was injured.
