Richest Czech man among 5 killed in Alaska helicopter crash

FILE - In this Sunday, August 23, 2020 file photo, PPF's main shareholder Petr Kellner watches as his daughter Anna Kellnerova and horse Catch Me If You Can Old compete during the equestrian CET Prague Cup, CSIO Grand Prix, in Prague, Czech Republic. Kellner, Czech Republic's richest man, has been killed in a helicopter crash in Alaska in the United States. He was 56. Kellner was one of the five people, including the pilot who died in the accident on Saturday, March 27, 2021. One person onboard survived. (Source: Roman Vondrous)