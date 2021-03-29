Quieter week ahead with midweek rain & a big cool down

Waking up this morning to some cooler temperatures across the Tennessee Valley. Some spots are into the mid to upper 30s this morning under mostly clear skies. We also have some spots into the low 40s. As we move through the day today, we will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures into the mid to upper 60s and a light wind from the southeast. That wind will pick up Tuesday from the southeast gusting up to 25 mph. This will warm us back into the low to mid 70s, but also pull up some showers overnight into Wednesday. That front will likely lead to a rainy, possible stormy, day on Wednesday.