Quieter week ahead with midweek rain & a big cool down

Happy Monday! It is a bit cooler out there this morning and it will be for most of the week!
Waking up this morning to some cooler temperatures across the Tennessee Valley. Some spots are into the mid to upper 30s this morning under mostly clear skies. We also have some spots into the low 40s. As we move through the day today, we will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures into the mid to upper 60s and a light wind from the southeast. That wind will pick up Tuesday from the southeast gusting up to 25 mph. This will warm us back into the low to mid 70s, but also pull up some showers overnight into Wednesday. That front will likely lead to a rainy, possible stormy, day on Wednesday.
After a cold front brings showers and storms on Wednesday we will be in for a big cool down, and a Dogwood Winter. Temperatures on Thursday will struggle to reach the low 50s in some spots despite plenty of sunshine. Overnight temperatures will be chilly as well. Frost is likely early Thursday with freezing temperatures Friday morning. We may even reach the 20s in most areas Friday morning. Easter Weekend is looking beautiful for now. Temperatures into the mid to upper 60s and low 70s and sunshine all weekend long. From there we will begin to warm back up with an extended stretch of warmer temperatures next week.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
