Police: ‘No idea’ why man shot 5 people before killing self
A police officer walks away from a home where at least two people were found dead in Baldwin, Md., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. (Source: AP Photo/Steve Ruark)
By Associated Press | March 29, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT - Updated March 29 at 11:35 AM

(AP) - A police official says investigators haven’t determined why a Maryland man fatally shot his parents at their home and gunned down two other people at a convenience store before setting fire to his apartment and killing himself.

Baltimore County Police Col. Andre Davis said at a news conference on Monday that homicide detectives believe 27-year-old Joshua Green was acting alone but haven’t established a possible motive for the shooting spree.

Davis says the gun that Green used in Sunday’s shootings was registered to him and had been legally purchased.

A Royal Farms store employee who was wounded in Sunday’s shooting was in stable condition.

