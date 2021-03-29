New online vaccine appointment system announced at Cullman Regional

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - People wanting to get their COVID-19 vaccine at Cullman Regional Medical Center can now do so online. The hospital rolled out an online scheduling tool to allow people self-schedule themselves to get their shot.
Appointment slots will open up five days prior to any available clinics based on the current vaccine allocation at Cullman Regional. You must have an appointment to receive your vaccine. Cullman Regional is following the current eligibility protocols set by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
To see current appointment availability, or to schedule yourself for an appointment, visit CullmanVaccine.com.
