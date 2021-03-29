Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong to announce run for U.S. Congress

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong is set to announce his run for the open seat for the U.S. 5th Congressional District.
According to a news release, Strong will be joined by his family when he makes his announcement on Monday, March 29 at 10 a.m. He will make the announcement at the Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department.
This comes after longtime Republican Congressman Mo Brooks announced he is vacating his seat to run for U.S. Senate following Republican Senator Richard Shelby’s retirement in 2022.
Strong will presumably run as a republican.
Strong is currently serving his third consecutive term as the Madison County commission chairman. He has been on the commission since 1996.
