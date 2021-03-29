Limestone County Coroner identifies 2 victims killed by train

Athens Police investigating 2 fatalities at train crossing (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 29, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 6:05 PM

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Police are investigating two fatalities at a train crossing near McClellan Street in Athens.

Athens police said the train accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. while the train was traveling north.

The Limestone County Coroner has identified 37-year-old Lakerris Petty and 31-year-old Brandy Louise Parker of Athens as the two victims.

Officers say the two people were not in a vehicle at the time of the accident, but walking along the tracks.

