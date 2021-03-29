Large-scale COVID vaccine clinics coming to Colbert, Franklin Co.

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Residents in northwest Alabama will soon have another place to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
Beginning March 29, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is holding drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Colbert and Franklin counties for those who qualify for the vaccine.
There is no cost to get the vaccine.
People currently eligible for the vaccine are those who are 55 and older, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and those who qualify under Phases 1A, 1B and 1C.
Participants must download and complete a registration form and bring it with you on the day of the clinic.
To find your clinic location and sign up for an appointment, visit the ADPH website.
Additionally, a vaccine clinic will also open at Calvary Baptist Church in Russellville.
These clinics are scheduled for Wednesday, March 31, and Thursday, April 1 at Calvary Baptist Church located at 16241 U.S. Highway 43.
Participants are asked to bring an ID for verification, wear masks and social distance at all times. Appointments are scheduled between 7:30 a.m. and 6:15 p.m.
You have to have an appointment to receive a vaccine and must be eligible for Phase 1 to Phase 1C.
You can fund the link to sign up here: https://signup.com/go/NUiadhz. You can also call (256) 386-4747 for further questions.
Second-close clinics at Calvary Baptist Church will be held April 21 or April 22.
