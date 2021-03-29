Huntsville man killed in single-vehicle car wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Huntsville man.
Officers said at Brian Dewitt Thomas, 37, was fatally injured when the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta he was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned.
WAFFA is told the accident occurred around 11 p.m. Sunday. According to authorities, Thomas was not using his seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on Capshaw Road near Bishop Road, approximately one mile west of Huntsville.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
