How you can help victims of central Alabama tornadoes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The clean up efforts continue for those who were in the path of several tornadoes across Alabama on Thursday, March 25. Five people died and numerous buildings were damaged.
Many people have reached out to WAFF 48 asking how they can help victims of the deadly storms.
Starting Monday morning, Madison County Commission District 2 is teaming up with Liberty Middle school to collect items for the people effected by the tornadoes, according to a news release from the District 2 office.
The donations will go from Monday, March 29 at 7:30 a.m. to Friday, April 2 at 4 p.m. Once the donations are finished county crews will take the items to families affected by the storms in Jefferson and Shelby counties and the surrounding areas.
The group is looking to collect some basic household items, materials to help in the clean up and even pet food.
Items needed:
- Non-perishable food items
- Drinks like water, soft drinks and Gatorade
- Tarps
- Plastic storage containers
- Toiletries and Hygiene Items
- Baby items, including diapers, wipes and formula
- Toilet paper and paper towels
- Cleaning products
- Work Gloves, rakes, shovels and brooms
- Dog and cat food, and portable kennels for misplaced animals
You can drop off items at the Madison County Commission District 2 office at 100 Plaza Blvd. in Madison between 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. or you can donate items at the Liberty Middle School front office at 281 Dock Murphy Dr. in Madison during school hours.
