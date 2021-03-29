Authorities say victim’s son is person of interest in Limestone County death investigation

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One man was shot to death in Limestone County and investigators say his son is the main person of interest.
Deputies responded to New Garden Road in the Piney Chapel community after a call at 3 a.m. Monday morning.
David Thornton, 51, was found dead in his home when authorities arrived on the scene.
Deputies say Thornton’s son, Daniel Thornton, 27, was the only one home with the victim when the shooting took place.
A release form the Sheriff’s Office explains Daniel claims he heard gunshots while in the bathroom, just about 10 feet from where his father was at the time. Daniel says he walked out of the bathroom and discovered his father was shot.
The release states Daniel did not immediately call 911, any type of law enforcement or medical personnel. Instead, deputies say he called a friend, asking him to come by.
It wasn’t until after his friend arrived that the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office was called.
Deputies say a murder weapon has not been found yet, but believe it belonged to the victim. Investigators say they are searching the area with K-9 units and are interviewing neighbors and family members.
Additionally, ivestigators were able to confirm the victim and his son were in a fight just hours before the shooting, where Daniel allegedly struck his father several times. Daniel also admitted to using methamphetamines in the hours leading up to the shooting, according to deputies.
Investigators will turn over their findings from the deadly shooting to the Limestone County District Attorney’s Office.
There are no further details at this time.
