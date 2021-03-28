Trees, power lines are down in Marshall County following this morning’s storm

Storm damage in Marshall County (Source: Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By Kelsey Duncan | March 28, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT - Updated March 28 at 2:08 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Storms rolled through the Tennessee Valley causing damage in multiple areas including Marshall County.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office warns community members to be cautions in the are due to down power lines and trees. Deputies said a large tree fell near the Marshall County Court House.

Trees down in Marshall County
Trees down in Marshall County (Source: Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
Storm damage at Marshall County Court House
Storm damage at Marshall County Court House (Source: Marshall County Sheriff's Office)

The parking lot on the northside of the building facing Taylor Street will be totally closed off until the debris is cleared, according to the Marshall County Commissioners Office.

Commissioners and chairman are working to clean up the tree that was more than 250-years-old.

